Now, get Rs 51 for transaction of Re 1 on BHIM app, also earn up to Rs 750 per month as cashback

BHIM app has an interesting offer for you! The government-based app has introduced a new cashback scheme for customers. Users can get up to Rs 750 cashback and the interesting part is that there is no minimum cap to get the cashback. Subscribers can transact as low as Re 1 and still avail the cashback. The maximum cashback a user can avail is restricted to Rs 500 per month. BHIM app alongside the cashback offered for transactions valued Rs 100 or above, the BHIM app is offering cashback on a minimum transaction value of Rs 10, according to a report by NDTV.

The number of transactions that are 25 or more but less than 50, then you will be entitled to get a cashback worth Rs 100. If your number of transactions via BHIM app is more than 50 but less than 100, then you will get a cashback of Rs 200. However, if the number of transactions exceeds 100 then you will get a cashback of Rs 250.

However, the cashback benefits do not end here, with every unique transaction made for a minimum of Rs 100 customers will get a cashback of Rs 25. The transaction can be to any VPA (Virtual Payment Address)/ UPI ID, bank account, or even a mobile number.

The new cashback scheme has been introduced by the government in order to increase the number of people opting for the BHIM app. Apart from all this, the new customers will get a cashback of Rs 51 for completing the first transaction.

Meanwhile, BHIM app also has interesting cashback offers as well for the merchants. Now, the BHIM app offers cashback of 10 percent for transactions that have an upper limit of Rs 50 per transaction. Every merchant needs to have successfully completed a minimum 10 transactions with a transaction value of Rs 25 at least.