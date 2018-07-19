Now get JioPhone for just Rs 501 starting Saturday, here is how

JioPhone to be available for Rs 501 starting July 21 under JioPhone Monsoon Hungama. (Reuters)

The Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance has announced the JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer on its official website. The sale will begin on July 21. People who are interested in buying the JioPhone can now get it at an unbelievable price of Rs 501. All they need to do is exchange their old feature phone and get the new JioPhone for Rs 501. The offer will kick off at 5:01 PM on July 21. The offer is only valid on the JioPhone and not on the JioPhone 2 which was launched earlier in July and will be available from August 15.

Once the old feature phone is exchanged, users will have to make a recharge of either Rs 49 or Rs 153 to avail all the 4G services offers by the Reliance Jio network. Under the Rs 49 prepaid plan, customers will get 1GB of 4G data. Apart from it subscribers will also get unlimited voice calling for a period of 28 days. As for the Rs 153 plan, customers will get 1.5GB 4G data along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

JioPhone Specifications:

Jio Phone mobile was launched in July 2017. The phone comes with a 2.40-inch display with a resolution of 240 pixels by 320 pixels. The device is powered by 1.2GHz dual-core processor and it comes with 512MB RAM. It also packs 4GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. Talking about the cameras, the Jio Phone packs a 2-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 0.3-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The Jio Phone runs KAI OS and is powered by a 2000mAh removable battery. The Jio Phone is a single SIM (GSM) mobile that accepts a Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, Headphones, FM and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India).