Now, find everything that matters on Tile Mate

Designed with a handy hook for attachments, Tile Mate fits seamlessly into consumers’ lives and is purpose-built for your valuable belongings

Every now and then, there comes a product innovation that stands out; a mind-stirring gadget that is simply not one of those run-of-the-mill offering, say a wireless speaker or a mobile phone that densely populate the market place these days. Tile Mate, brought to India by digital lifestyle store, Brand Eyes, is one such thought-provoking device that, I am sure, will find ample use in our everyday lives. It is a tiny Bluetooth tracker and easy-to-use app that finds everyday items in seconds, such as a key, laptop, camera, reading glasses or anything else that matters.

With more than 15 million trackers sold and 4 million unique items located everyday globally, Tile users are said to have built the largest, fastest and most powerful lost-and-found community in the world. Designed with a handy hook for attachments, Tile Mate fits seamlessly into consumers’ lives and is purpose-built for your valuable belongings and is the perfect go-with-anything companion to hook onto keys, purses, gadgets and more.

Tile Mate features a long Bluetooth range of 150 feet, loud volumes, and replaceable batteries with a guaranteed one-year lifespan. You can ring your things with one of Tile Mate’s four preset ringtones, or use it in reverse to find your devices, even if it’s on silent mode. You can also see on a map the last place the item was and if the item has been moved, you can enlist the power of the Tile community to help them find it.

Body- wise, it resembles an intriguing piece of equipment, weighing a mere 7.5g and comes with a replaceable coin-cell (CR1632). How does it work? Well, after you have purchased your Tile, download the app to your Apple iOS or Android device, and then simply pair your Tile to your device. Once your device is paired, use your app to find your items quickly. Just listen for the ring.

Let me elaborate a little bit here. When you activate a Tile and attach it to an item, the Tile app “discovers” the Tile and establishes a connection to it using your device’s Bluetooth signal. Once a Bluetooth connection is made between your Tile and mobile device, Tile then uses the location services of your mobile device to communicate up-to-date location information to the app.

Tile, as a service and a product, will give you the power of smart location, ensuring you never lose your belongings, and hence it finds a strong recommendation.