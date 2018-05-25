Now buy Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 via Airtel online store for as low as Rs 3,799

Airtel is offering the newly launched Nokia phones with down payments under the Project Next programme

Airtel on Friday announced that the recently launched Nokia smartphones will now be available via the Airtel Store. The Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 6.1 will be up for sale via the online Airtel Store to the buyers along with easy financing facility to make the smartphones more affordable.

The telco is offering the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 6.1 can be purchased on down payment option starting at Rs 3,799. Post down payment, the customer can continue paying the remaining cost of the purchased smartphone in instalments starting at as low as Rs 1,499. The instalments will also offer the prepaid and postpaid customers tailored data and calling benefits.

Airtel is offering the newly launched Nokia phones with down payments under the Project Next programme, which was launched in October last year. In order to book a Nokia smartphone on the Airtel online store, the buyer needs to visit the website – airtel.in/onlinestore – and choose the Nokia phone of his/her choice. After this, the buyer is required to check the eligibility to get instant loan approvals. Post this step, the buyer will have to make the down payment for the smartphone, which will be delivered to the customer’s address. The customers – both prepaid and postpaid – will need to activate the device to automatically enjoy the bundled data and calling benefits.

Below is the list of Nokia phones along with the down payment options, EMI costs, and bundled data and calling offer on prepaid and postpaid connections: