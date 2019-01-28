Now, book IRCTC train tickets on your Jio Phone, Jio Phone 2

Jio Phone now lets you book train tickets (Source: Reuters)

You can now book train tickets on the popular smart feature phones, Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2. Reliance Jio on Monday announced the launch of the Jio Rail app that integrates the online train ticketing services of Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corporation, or IRCTC. The Jio Rail app will offer the Jio Phone and Jio Phone users a platform to book train tickets using debit, credit cards and digital wallets, in addition to cancelling them and enquiring about the seats, train schedules, and more.

The Jio Rail app is now available to download via Jio App Store on both the Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2. The company says the users will be able to make a train booking – both general and tatkal – using the Jio Rail app, as per the IRCTC guidelines. This means that the tatkal booking time slots from 10 am to 12 pm will be applicable while using the Jio Rail app. The users can choose payment modes such as credit card, debit card, and digital wallets to book the trains – however, it is not clear what all digital wallets are available.

Moreover, Indian Railways queries such as train details, seat availability, routes, and PNR services will also be accessible via the Jio Rail app. To begin with the Jio Rail app, the user needs to enter the IRCTC credentials for an existing account, while the facility to create an account is also being offered via the Jio Rail app. The Jio Rail app also “plans” to offer advanced services including change in PNR status and food ordering for the journey.

With the Jio Rail app, the company is looking to eliminate the hassle of queuing up in a line at railway stations or the fees paid to the middlemen/ agents, the company said in a release. The Jio Phone recently received support for WhatsApp and YouTube to make it even easier for the users to get onboard with the popular services, usually found on smartphones.