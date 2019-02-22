Now, a phone that folds into a bracelet! Here’s what BlackBerry-licensee could be planning

Similarly, the phones are said to be bending like the horizontal line akin to a flip phone.

TCL, the company that holds brand license to more than one companies, is now planning a slew of foldable phones, as per CNET. The Chinese company is working on minimum five devices with bendable displays, including two smartphones, two tablets, and one rollable device that turns into a bracelet on folding.

CNET reports that the company has now finally jumped into the foldable phone arena. The interesting one of the lot is the foldable device that can be wrapped around the wrist similar to a large bracelet.

As per the reported patents and renders, one of the two tablets folds itself inwards while another tablet folds outwards. Similarly, the phones are said to be bending like the horizontal line akin to a flip phone.

The fifth device, which frankly sounds very promising, can wrap itself around the wrist. A TCL executive told CNET during CES 2019 that their first foldable phone will be launched in 2020.

The licenses for BlackBerry and Alcatel brands are held by the TCL and not just that, it also has ownership of the Palm brand as well. However, it has given the license to another company that built the Palm phone released in November.

Although the news has excited many tech enthusiasts, the possibility still remains that the design of the above-mentioned devices could change or be shelved altogether. Hence, the fact remains that it might be a few years till the foldable devices become mainstream.