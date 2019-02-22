Now, a phone that folds into a bracelet! Here’s what BlackBerry-licensee could be planning

By: | Published: February 22, 2019 9:11 AM

As per the reported patents and renders, one of the two tablets folds itself inwards while another tablet folds outwards.

TCL, foldable phone, folding phone, blackberry, tcl foldable phoneSimilarly, the phones are said to be bending like the horizontal line akin to a flip phone.

TCL, the company that holds brand license to more than one companies, is now planning a slew of foldable phones, as per CNET. The Chinese company is working on minimum five devices with bendable displays, including two smartphones, two tablets, and one rollable device that turns into a bracelet on folding.

CNET reports that the company has now finally jumped into the foldable phone arena. The interesting one of the lot is the foldable device that can be wrapped around the wrist similar to a large bracelet.

As per the reported patents and renders, one of the two tablets folds itself inwards while another tablet folds outwards. Similarly, the phones are said to be bending like the horizontal line akin to a flip phone.

The fifth device, which frankly sounds very promising, can wrap itself around the wrist. A TCL executive told CNET during CES 2019 that their first foldable phone will be launched in 2020.

The licenses for BlackBerry and Alcatel brands are held by the TCL and not just that, it also has ownership of the Palm brand as well. However, it has given the license to another company that built the Palm phone released in November.

Although the news has excited many tech enthusiasts, the possibility still remains that the design of the above-mentioned devices could change or be shelved altogether. Hence, the fact remains that it might be a few years till the foldable devices become mainstream.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Now, a phone that folds into a bracelet! Here’s what BlackBerry-licensee could be planning
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition