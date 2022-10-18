Nothing to hike Ear 1 price from October 26; know reason why

Nothing will increase the prices of its popular Ear (1) to $149, starting October 26. Nothing CEO & founder Carl Pei announced the price hike via a twitter thread on October 18. The mentioned reason behind the price hike is said to be “due to an increase in costs.”

Carl Pei recalls how Nothing Ear (1) was the London’s consumer tech firm’s inaugural product, and it will always have a special place in his heart. Pei claims that the tech firm has sold over 600k units of Nothing Ear (1).

Moreover, CEO states that at the time of development, the tech firm only had 3 engineers, which has grown up to 185 in merely a year. Till date, the product has received 15 firmware and tuning updates which has made it a completely different product than how it was launched, he adds.

On October 26, we'll be raising the prices for Ear (1) to $149 due to an increase in costs. pic.twitter.com/jJDlaXzzJ6 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) October 18, 2022

Nothing Ear (1) was launched at $99 and starting October 26 – it will cost $149, which is a hike by 50 percent.

It’s notable that many of the businesses have been hit by inflation; therefore, it’s safe to assume that as a consumer tech firm based in London, Nothing might also been hit by the recent Pound collapse.

Interested buyers still have a choice to place the order before the price updates. Nothing Ear (1) is available on Flipkart. It comes in two colours – White and Black.

“I’m looking forward to see the a richer product portfolio with the Ear (stick) side by side with

the Ear (1),” Carl Pei tweets.

Nothing Ear (1) earbuds was launched in 2021; Later on, the Ear (1)’s launch was followed Phone (1) and now Ear (stick) is set to launch in the coming days – October 26 in India.