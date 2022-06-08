Nothing sets July 12 launch date for its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing, today, announced that it will launch its first smartphone – Nothing Phone (1)— globally on July 12. The launch event, which is being called “Return to Instinct”, will be live streamed from London on nothing.tech. In India, the stream will be available for view starting 8:30pm. Nothing says the Phone (1) is its most important product and the real start of its journey. The tech startup led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has partnered with Flipkart to sell it in India.

Nothing announced the Phone (1) in March, during a virtual event called “The Truth.” The phone will be powered by an unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and run Nothing OS, a proprietary operating system based on Android. It has recently been confirmed that the Phone (1) will have an element of transparency in design, similar to the Ear (1) wireless earbuds. The phone will also support wireless charging.

Software, no doubt, will be one of the most highly anticipated features of the Nothing Phone (1). Carl Pei was instrumental in shaping one of the most revered Android skins, OxygenOS at OnePlus before leaving the company last year. It seems, he is bringing the same vision to Nothing giving the global tech enthusiast community another shot at getting the “best of Android.” A Nothing launcher has been made available for select phones to give users a taste of Nothing OS, early. It has met with mixed response so far.

Nothing isn’t going after OnePlus if that’s what you’re thinking. Rather, it wants to become “the most compelling alternative to Apple.”

Watch this space for more coverage around Nothing and the Nothing Phone (1).