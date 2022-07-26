Nothing says Phone 1 see-through design behind delivery delays; special sale on July 27

Nothing, today, acknowledged that the Phone 1 pre-order deliveries in India were delayed because the phone’s unique see-through design was not simple to make. Nothing India vice president and general manager Manu Sharma has confirmed— on Twitter— that the brand is ramping up production and that most orders are expected to be delivered by this weekend. Customers who have pre-ordered Phone 1 in white should get their units before August 3.

“We sincerely apologise for this delay,” Sharma said, adding “The delay is due to the ramp-up of production as it’s not just a simple back panel design, but it consists of many parts.”

While surely unique to look at and one of its kind in many ways, some users who’ve managed to get their hands on a Phone 1 are reporting issues ranging from green tint on the screen to flaws in the design itself. In some cases, replacement units are also reporting issues.

When probed by one Twitter user, Sharma gave some insight on how Phone 1’s back panel was different from other devices.

“Every part you see through the glass back goes through a rigorous process of matching perfect tone, colour, finish, texture etc. Look at the wireless charging coil with the polish, detailing, gluing of LED etc,” he said, adding “The raw beauty is part of the design.”

Nothing has previously confirmed that it is ramping up its service network to provide customer support at over 270 authorised centres spanning more than 250 cities. Nothing plans to, also, offer Phone 1 buyers year-round support through its own channels. Every Phone 1 sold in India is being manufactured locally in Tamil Nadu.

While many who have pre-ordered the Phone 1 during the first round of sale still wait to get their units, Nothing has announced that it will have a special sale for the Phone 1 12GB/256GB white variant in India for pre-order customers on July 27. There is no word on an exact timeline of deliveries at the time of writing.