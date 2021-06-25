Nothing says India an ‘important’ market as company partners with Flipkart for Ear 1 TWS earbuds launch

Nothing has tied up with Walmart-owned Flipkart for distribution and sales in the country.

Carl Pei’s consumer tech company, Nothing, said on Friday (June 25, 2021) that it will launch its debut product, the Ear 1 truly wireless earbuds in India at the same time as global markets. This is “a testament to the importance of the market to the new UK brand,” it said in a statement. Nothing has tied up with Walmart-owned Flipkart for distribution and sales in the country.

“For the upcoming launch of ear (1), we are excited to partner with Flipkart as we mark Nothing’s entry in India.,” Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India said, adding “Flipkart’s pan-India supply chain will be instrumental in reaching Nothing customers and delivering a superior end-to-end product experience, which is very important to us.”

Nothing had confirmed in May that it will launch the Ear 1 TWS earbuds in India in June. But the launch was later postponed as there were a “few things left to finalise” as per a tweet by Pei. The product is now slated to launch a “bit later this summer.” An exact date is yet to be announced.

Nothing has briefly teased the Ear 1 TWS earbuds and shown off a concept render sharing its minimalist design philosophy with the world. But it is yet to share more. More concrete details to be precise.

Today’s announcement is also thin on hardware reminiscing on Nothing’s philosophical word play on how it is approaching product design and user experience. No more, no less.

We already know that Nothing has huge ambitions, and the earbuds are just the beginning. “The earphones market will provide a fertile backdrop as we strengthen our capabilities and prepare to enter new product categories,” the brand had said in a statement announcing the June launch window, adding that the earphones market is “a space where we can elevate design and deliver value from day one.” The subsequent delay, and Nothing’s persistence on keeping its cards close to the chest, mean fans have to wait a little while longer to see what it has in store for them.

