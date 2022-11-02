Nothing rolls out Ear Stick features and customisations for Phone 1, Nothing X app

Smartphone company Nothing which is also into making earbuds has announced an update for Nothing Phone 1 that integrates all Ear Stick features and customisations under phone’s device details. For those who don’t have Nothing Phone 1, they can access the Ear stick features by downloading the Nothing X app.

“No need to wait for Ear (stick) to launch. You can control all of Ear (1)’s features in Phone (1)’s Device Details or the Nothing X app now,” the company announced via its blog post.

Nothing has started rolling out an update for Nothing Phone 1. The new update will integrate its new features and several other customisation options in the Device Details menu. Earlier, all these features for the Nothing Ear (1) TWS earbuds were accessible through the Ear 1 app. However, the company has now rebranded the app to Nothing X on Google Play as well as App Store.



The company on Tuesday announced the Nothing OS update which will also include the Nothing Ear Stick’s features and customisation options into Device Details which can only be accessed through Quik Settings.



All Nothing Phone 1 users who have the Nothing OS version 1.1.4 or above will have access to the update.



In terms of updates, users will get a custom gesture control feature for the newly launched Nothing Ear Stick. This will allow users to manually set the low, mid and high-frequency levels in the equaliser. Users will also get the option to toggle-in ear detection and low lag mode.



Apart from this the option to view the battery levels of each of the earbuds will also be visible. In this update, the Find My earbuds option will also be there. From the Device Details menu, users will be able to download future firmware updates.



Lastly, the Ear 1 app icon will come hidden for Nothing Phone 1 user upon installing the update.



All those Nothing Ear Stick or Nothing Ear 1 users who do not own Nothing Phone 1 will have to download the Nothing X app either from Google Play Store or App Store. Whereas, those using the older app are advised to update the app to the newer version.



The company last week launched the Nothing Ear Stick true wireless (TWS) earbuds in India. The earbuds are all set to go on sale from November 4 priced at Rs 8,499.

