Nothing reveals ‘Concept 1’ TWS earbuds with a transparent design

Nothing Concept 1 TWS earbuds

Nothing is finally showing something that it says it has been working on for the last few months. Its first wave of products will include a pair of truly wireless (TWS) earbuds, curiously called the ‘Concept 1.’ These earbuds have a minimalist transparent design without any ‘unnecessary branding’ on the surface to seemingly highlight Nothing’s sales pitch— just barely-noticeable technology that empowers everyone to be more human. Presumably, Stockholm-based ‘teenage engineering’ is behind this design.

Nothing is laying special emphasis on the ‘human connect’ aspect in today’s reveal, talking about how the Concept 1’s design is inspired from a grandmother’s tobacco pipe and should remain fresh for many years. Form would follow function in these earbuds, with “every product interaction, from picking it up to turning it on, being intuitive, obvious, and natural.” These earbuds are further said to be simple and intuitive, wherein every gram and every byte lives with purpose.

Regardless of all the marketing mumbo jumbo, the Concept 1 do seem cool to look at. But that is the only thing that Nothing is sharing, interestingly, just a day after OnePlus dropped launch and product details of the upcoming OnePlus 9 series. For some more context, Nothing is Carl Pei’s new consumer tech company he setup last year after leaving OnePlus.

London-based Nothing has already secured $7 million seed financing from big-name investors including iPod inventor Tony Fadell, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, YouTuber Casey Neistat, an undisclosed amount from CRED founder Kunal Shah, and another $15 million in Series A funding led by Alphabet VC arm GV (formerly Google Ventures). Only recently, it had opened the platform for its tech-enthusiast community so it could ‘be part of Nothing’ and help create its future products.

The Concept 1 TWS earbuds belong to the first wave of products that Nothing—possibly—has in store. They are set to launch sometime this summer.

There’s something very Carl Pei-ish about the way that Nothing has been building hype around itself and its products—as it should. Hopefully, the products would live up to all the hype. More details are awaited.