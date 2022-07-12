Nothing Phone (1) versus OnePlus Nord 2T versus Poco F4: Specs, prices in India compared

Nothing, today, launched its first phone, the Phone (1). The phone stands out with its unique transparent design and “glyph interface” which is essentially a strip of customisable LEDs on the back. Hardware-wise, the Phone (1) is your typical mid-range offering with a 120Hz OLED screen, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G+ chip, dual cameras, and wireless charging. It’s priced very aggressively too at Rs 32,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Phone (1) look exciting, no doubt, but it will have to face some tough competition from peers specifically phones like the OnePlus Nord 2T (review) and Poco F4 (review), to name a few.

Here, we pit the three phones against each other and see how they stack up against each other:

Design: Poco F4 5G has a glass back and plastic frame. This is a flat-edged phone from get-go. The Poco F4 5G also has an official IP53 rating. It weighs quite a bit, at 195g, yet it is slim to hold at 7.7mm. For biometrics, it has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. OnePlus Nord 2T is made of plastic and weighs 190g. The Nord 2T is a bit slimmer at 8.2mm. The Phone (1) is easily the most striking of the lit with its transparent design and customisable LED lighting, or “glyph interface” on the rear. Nothing says, the whole transparent aesthetic of the Phone (1) is built using 400 components. The outer frame is made of 100% recycled aluminium while the rest is plastic— 50% of that is made with bio-based or post-consumer recycled materials. The Phone (1) weighs 193.5g and measures 8.3mm. It is IP53-rated. Nord 2T and Phone (1), both, have an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Display: Poco F4 5G has a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh support with Dolby Vision playback support (in Netflix). Nord 2T has a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and HDR10+ support. Phone (1) has a 6.55-inch 120Hz OLED display with a 1080p resolution and HDR10+ support. All the three phones have Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Processor: Poco F4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip. The Nord 2T uses the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip. Phone (1) has Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ chip.

RAM, Storage: Poco F4 comes in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB trims. OnePlus Nord 2T comes in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB trims. Phone (1) comes in 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB trims.

Software: Poco F4 runs Android 12-based MIUI 13. OnePlus Nord 2T runs Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1. Phone (1) runs Nothing OS based on Android 12. It is eligible to get three years of major OS and up to four years of security updates. OnePlus offers two years of Android and three years of monthly security updates with the Nord 2T.

Rear camera setup: Poco F4 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP OIS main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter. It can do up to 4K@60fps videos. Nord 2T has three cameras on the back. It has a 50MP (Sony IMX766) main with OIS, 8MP ultra wide-angle, and another 2MP mono lens shooter. It tops out at 4K@30fps. Phone (1) has dual cameras on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor and another 50MP sensor with ultrawide lens. It also tops out at 4K@30fps.

Front camera: Poco F4 has a 20MP front camera. Nord 2T has a 32MP front camera. Phone (1) has a 16MP selfie shooter.

Battery capacity, fast charging: Poco F4 has a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Nord 2T has a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Phone (1) comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired, 15W Qi wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Prices: Nothing has launched the Phone (1) in India at a starting price of Rs 32,999. This is for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will also come in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations for Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. Poco F4 5G costs Rs 27,999 for 6GB/128GB, Rs 29,999 for 8GB/128GB, and Rs 33,999 for 12GB/256GB. OnePlus Nord 2T price in India starts at Rs 28,999. This is for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 33,999.