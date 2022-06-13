Nothing Phone (1) sneak peek gives first look at design ahead of July 12 launch

Nothing Phone (1), Nothing’s first smartphone is set to launch globally on July 12. The London-based consumer tech company with Carl Pei at its helm, has naturally started hyping the phone and a new promo image, released today, gives us the first look at its design. It’s just a sneak peek so you’re not going to get every little detail but it’s a start.

To start off, the Phone (1) will come in white, at least to begin with sort of like the Ear (1) wireless earbuds. Nothing has previously confirmed that the phone will have a transparent back though, it the teaser image doesn’t make that clear. What’s clear is that the Phone (1) will use a flat sliver metallic frame with rounded corners. We already know that Nothing is using recycled aluminium, here. The Phone (1), at least from the angle shown, doesn’t look all that new or unique as it would remind you of the iPhone but hey, there’s still a lot left to be unboxed, so fingers crossed there.

An interesting bit about the design of the Phone (1) –that’s more speculation than anything else at the time of witing— is the presence of what appears to be a connector of some sorts, reminiscent of the now discontinued Essential Phone. There, the mechanism allowed users to add accessories like an external camera to the phone. Since Nothing owns the Essential brand, such modular quirks won’t be completely surprising, but again, we will have to wait and watch out on that one, too.

Elsewhere, the Nothing Phone (1) has been confirmed to support wireless charging and as a “bonus” it would come without any chin. The phone will be powered by an unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and run Nothing OS, a proprietary operating system based on Android. More details are awaited. Watch this space for more coverage around Nothing and the Nothing Phone (1).