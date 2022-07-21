Nothing Phone (1) sale in India starts today: Check price, full specs, other details

Nothing’s Phone (1) is going on sale starting today. This is a mid-range phone with dual cameras, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G+ chip, and wireless charging. But it’s biggest headlining feature is its near-transparent design and customisable LED lights. Phone (1) price in India starts at Rs 32,999.

NOTHING PHONE (1) PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Phone (1) price in India starts at Rs 32,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone also comes in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations for Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively.

It will be available for buying from Flipkart starting today, July 21 at 7pm.

NOTHING PHONE (1) SPECS, FEATURES

The Phone (1) comes with a see-through rear with customisable LED lighting or “glyph interface.” The outer frame is made of 100% recycled aluminium. The phone will come in white and black colourways.

On the front, it has a 6.55-inch 120Hz OLED display with a 1080p resolution and hole punch cut-out. There is support for HDR10+ playback and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, the phone has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G+ chip paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of non-expandable storage.

The Phone (1) runs Nothing OS based on Android 12 and is eligible to get three years of major OS and up to four years of security updates.

For photography, the Phone (1) has dual cameras on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor behind an f/1.88 lens with OIS and EIS and another 50MP sensor with ultrawide lens with a field of view of 114-degrees. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

Rounding off the package is a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired, 15W Qi wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging.