Nothing Phone 1 price in India hiked by Rs 1,000: Check new prices here

For those planning to buy the Nothing Phone 1, get ready to pay Rs 1000 extra for the smartphone. The company has announced a price hike of Rs 1000 across all variants of Nothing Phone 1. The company has blamed the fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs for the price hike. Starting today the 128GB storage variant of the phone which was launched at Rs 32,999 will sell at Rs 33,999. The 8GB/256GB variant will cost Rs 36,999 instead of Rs 35,999 while the 12GB/256GB storage model will come at Rs 39,999 against its previous price of Rs 38,999.

The Phone 1 is the first smartphone launched by Nothing Brand in India. Led by the OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, Nothing debuted last year with Ear (1) truly wireless earbuds with a similar transparent design as that of Phone 1. The Nothing Phone 1 was launched on July 12 while its sale started from July 21 in India.

Bidding against the competitors from Samsung, Xiaomi and Realme, the Nothing Phone 1 has made headlines for its design mainly. The smartphone has a see-through rear which according to the company is built using 400 components. The phone is transparent from the back with striking series of LEDs which the company calls as the “glyph interface.” These LED lights offer you visual notifications, informing you about incoming calls or messages by lighting up. You can also customise the LEDs by adding your choice of sound available in the phone. The Nothing Phone 1 has a Snapdragon 778G processor from Qualcomm and is backed by a 4500mAh battery. The phone runs company’s in-house operating system called Nothing OS which is based on Android 12. It is eligible to get three years of major OS and up to four years of security updates. You get a 6.55-inch 120Hz OLED display with a 1080p resolution with a support for HDR10+ playback. There is an in-screen fingerprint reader. For clicking photos, you get dual cameras on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor and a 50MP sensor with ultrawide lens. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie snapper.