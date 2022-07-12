Nothing Phone (1) launched with Snapdragon 778G+, 50MP dual rear cameras: Check price, full specs

Nothing launched its first smartphone, Phone (1), today. The phone is launching globally and in India simultaneously. London-based consumer tech startup, Nothing, which is led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei calls it its most important product and the real start of its journey. Nothing came into the foray last year with the Ear (1), a pair of aggressively priced truly wireless earbuds with one-of-their-kind transparent design. The Phone (1) builds on that same ethos. Nothing Phone (1) price in India will start at Rs 32,999 and it will be available starting July 21.

The Phone (1) is a typical midranger with dual cameras, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G+ chip, and wireless charging. The Phone (1) look exciting, surely, but it will have to face some tough competition from a barrage of peers from Samsung, Realme, to Xiaomi, and naturally, also from OnePlus— even though the brand touts itself to be going solely after Apple.

NOTHING PHONE (1) PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Nothing has launched the Phone (1) in India at a starting price of Rs 32,999. This is for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will also come in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations for Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively.

Phone (1) will be available for buying from Flipkart starting July 21 (7pm).

NOTHING PHONE (1) SPECS, FEATURES

One of the biggest highlights of the Phone (1) is its see-through rear that, also, comes with customisable LED lighting or “glyph interface.” Nothing says the whole transparent aesthetic of the Phone (1) is built using 400 components. The outer frame is made of 100% recycled aluminium while the rest is plastic— 50% of that is made with bio-based or post-consumer recycled materials. The phone will come in white and black colourways.

The Phone (1) runs Nothing OS.

On the front, the phone has a 6.55-inch 120Hz OLED display with a 1080p resolution and hole punch cut-out. There is support for HDR10+ playback. Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ chip. Spec nerds would be quick to point out that that’s the same chip that drives Motorola’s excellent Moto Edge 30. Nothing pairs it with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of non-expandable storage.

The Phone (1) runs Nothing OS, a proprietary operating system based on Android, and is eligible to get three years of major OS and up to four years of security updates.

For photography, the Phone (1) has dual cameras on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor behind an f/1.88 lens with OIS and EIS. The same sensor is seen inside phones like the OnePlus Nord 2T (review). Nothing has added 10-bit colour support for videos which it says, it has taken from flagship phones. The 50MP main sensor is paired with another 50MP sensor with ultrawide lens with a field of view of 114-degrees. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

Elsewhere, the Phone (1) comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired, 15W Qi wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging.