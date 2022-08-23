Nothing Phone 1 isn’t getting Android 13 update anytime soon; Carl Pei gives reason why

The Phone 1 isn’t getting Android 13 update anytime soon because Nothing believes a product is more than just its specs, features, and version numbers. This comes straight from founder Carl Pei. Nothing later confirmed to Android Authority that Phone 1 Android 13 update will arrive sometime in the first half of 2023.

Phone (1) runs Nothing OS, a proprietary operating system based on Android, and is eligible to get three years of major OS and up to four years of security updates. Nothing has rolled out three OTA updates since launch with Pei calling the latest one “dope” emphasising on camera improvements and more.

In response to a Twitter user query about Phone 1 Android 13 update plans, Pei— who has previously c0-founded smartphone brand OnePlus— did not give any timeframe and instead said Nothing’s debut phone was more than just its specs and version numbers. This was followed by a more direct response from the brand confirming the update wasn’t coming this year.

Hey Carl, have you made an official post on Android 13? Any idea when it's coming? — Nicolas Lellouche (@LelloucheNico) August 17, 2022

Android 13 update for Phone 1 will be rolled out in the first half of 2023, Nothing said, as the brand would need time to fine tune the software upgrade with its hardware. That’s not surprising since Nothing is a new brand, after all, and the Phone 1 is its first smartphone. Software is not easy and Nothing has promised nothing short of the moon with its take on Android, even going on to say, it was only competing with Apple with its product ecosystem. Of course, this also means all eyes would be on Nothing to deliver an experience at par, if not better.

The Phone 1 has had a rocky start with quality control issues being talked about and shared across the internet and the last thing that Nothing needs now is non-optimised software. For what it’s worth, the brand has been fairly quick to respond and hopefully, Android 13, as and when it arrives, would be worth the wait.