Nothing Phone (1) ‘invite-only’ pre-orders go live in India; how to reserve a unit ahead of July 12 launch

Nothing Phone (1) will be available for purchase invite-only, Nothing has announced, citing “limited” supplies as a reason. Starting today, June 24 through June 30, those interested to get their hands on its debut smartphone early, can join the waitlist to pre-order Phone (1) before it goes on sale. The Phone (1) will be launched officially on July 12 and available from Flipkart in India.

Those who wish to get early access to the Phone (1) can now register for a pre-order pass by heading over to https://in.nothing.tech/. Since Flipkart is the official sale partner of the phone in India, it is advised you use the same email to register for Phone (1). You’ll then be part of a waitlist. Nothing says you can move up the queue, by referring your friends and family.

Once you get the invitation in your inbox, you’ll need to head over to Flipkart and secure your place to pre-order Phone (1) by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000. This is refundable. Doing this will also unlock a “special-offer on Phone (1) accessory and exclusive pre-order offers,” Nothing adds.

Post the launch of Phone (1) on July 12, starting 9pm, you’ll be able to select and pay for the Phone (1) memory variant you want to buy from Flipkart. The Rs 2,000 token amount will be deducted from the final price. Exact date of shipping isn’t out at the time of writing but presumably those who pre-order the phone, through the waitlist, should receive it early.

If all this sounds familiar to you, then you’re not the only one. All this is a page straight out of OnePlus’s book which isn’t all that surprising since Nothing, after all, is being led by Carl Pei, a man known for his marketing genius and sharp skills to hype unannounced products. Nothing calls the Phone (1) its most important product yet, one that’s not taking on OnePlus, but Apple and the iPhone. Whether or not it lives up to the hype, remains to be seen. Stay tuned for more.