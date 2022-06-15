Nothing Phone (1) full design revealed ahead of July 12 launch; here’s what it looks like

Nothing has revealed the full design of its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1), at least from the back. While the design has already shown up—briefly— in a promo video and sneak peek teaser photo, this is the first time that Nothing is showing off the Phone (1)’s much-hyped white transparent back panel in all its glory.

There are a couple of things that stand out apart from the general aesthetic, which looks unique too, by the way. The Phone (1) will come with what appears to be a strip of lighting, probably for notifications and charging, earmarking the mysterious symbol that Nothing chief Carl Pei had teased while announcing it for the first time. It runs from the top, around the wireless charging coil, all the way down to the bottom, into the charging port. It’s a neat little touch, something we can’t wait to try out in person.

The Phone (1) will have two cameras on the back aligned vertically. There is no mention of the resolution or any unnecessary AI branding on the phone. In fact, like the Ear (1) wireless earbuds, Nothing is once again going for minimal branding.

Rounding off today’s reveal—and something that has already been confirmed— is a flat sliver metallic frame with rounded corners. We know that Nothing is using recycled aluminium, here. We’re still to get any sneak peek of the phone’s front but we should be getting more updates soon, ahead of D-day. Nothing has previously confirmed that the Phone (1) will come without any chin.

There is no concrete word on hardware, yet, but the Phone (1) has been confirmed to come with an unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and run Nothing OS, a proprietary operating system based on Android.

Nothing will launch the Phone (1) globally on July 12. The units sold in India will be made locally and sold through ecommerce platform Flipkart.