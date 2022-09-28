Nothing OS version 1.1.4: New Nothing Phone 1 update brings camera improvements and more

Nothing has begun rolling out Nothing OS version 1.1.4. It will be the fourth major update to Nothing OS since the launch of its Phone (1) in July. Nothing OS 1.1.4 update seems to revolve around improving camera features, except for other new features and system improvements.

London’s consumer tech brand claims the latest update to deliver key optimisations which would help Phone (1)’s dual 50MP camera work up to the mark. Following the update, there are quite a few improvements in terms of the phone’s camera – which include, a new option to add a Nothing labelled watermark, as seen in OnePlus, Realme phones.

There’s also an improved ultra-wide camera colour calibration and increased colour consistency between main and ultra-wide sensors, Nothing claims. The camera’s stability is said to have improved with a new motion detection algorithm along with increased shooting speed while using HDR in ultra wide mode.

Nothing also claims that the night mode shots are more colour accurate than before after the update – and the front camera has also improved following the Nothing OS 1.1.4 update.

Nothing OS update has also introduced two new features – a new option to twist the 3-button navigation bar as well as the update has added support for LHDC HD audio.

Other system improvements included in the Nothing OS update are September’s Security Patch, improved battery utilisation for Always On Display, better thermal performance, new user interface for system updates, updated Face Unlock algorithm, other bug fixes, etc.

Nothing Phone (1) received an update to the camera in Nothing OS 1.1.3 sometime ago in August. Nothing OS 1.1.3 is said to have refined the software for sharper clarity and improved colour accuracy, therefore- shots captured with the Glyph lighting were automatically adjusted to optimal colour and brightness and several other features.

Nothing OS based on Android 13 is expected to arrive in early 2023, following a beta version earlier by the year’s end.