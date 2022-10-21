Nothing onboards Myntra as sale partner ahead of Ear Stick wireless earphones launch in India on Oct 26

There has always been a connection of Ear (stick) to a fashion-oriented vicinity – beginning with the first tease of Nothing Ear (stick) which was held during the London Fashion Week. Fast forward to the upcoming launch, and with its partnership with Flipkart, what place would be better than its sister store – Myntra? And thus, Nothing chose to drop the upcoming product on Myntra ahead of the earbuds’ official launch in India on October 26.

There are few more easter eggs which drive the tech product to a slightly less techy way; Nothing’s latest pair of earbuds includes a lipstick-like case. Nothing’s hinting at always keeping it close to the fashion-oriented places makes us hint that maybe London’s consumer tech giant is trying its hand on expanding its popularity by reaching the hands of a non-tech savvy user base as well.

However, Myntra isn’t only “fashion”, the e-commerce platform is a marketplace for electronics as well. Nothing has already unveiled the product’s design and it looks slightly different from its predecessor – Nothing Ear (1).

According to the company, the earbud weighs about 4.4g, however, the weight with the charging case remains unspoken.

Following the partnership and choosing Myntra as a platform to sell the product, Nothing India’s VP and General Manager said, “For the upcoming launch of Ear (stick), we are excited to join hands with Myntra. With this announcement we also confirm that going forward, all products that are part of Nothing’s audio category will be available on the platform,” in a press release.

Recently, Nothing had announced a price hike of its predecessor Nothing Ear (1) which will come into effect starting October 26.