Nothing hires Dyson’s Adam Bates as new design director

Nothing has committed to crafting iconic and seamlessly connected products that improve people’s lives without interfering with it.

London-based consumer tech company Nothing Friday announced the appointment of Adam Bates as design director. Bates spent 14 years at Dyson as design lead, building the team that defined the design of its product portfolio. Adam and his team worked alongside scientists and engineers to create some of Dyson’s iconic products, including the Supersonic and Airwrap, and cordless vacuums and purifiers.

At Nothing, Bates will focus on launching its first design hub in London.

“I’m looking forward to working with the Nothing team and founding partners Teenage Engineering, whom I’ve long admired, to achieve its vision of bringing people and technology closer together,” said Bates.

“My mission at this early stage is to build a team and develop a design culture so we can create iconic products that will change the consumer tech landscape.”

Also Read | Facebook Messenger update brings screenshot alert, stickers, emoji reactions and more to your ‘secret’ chats

Nothing’s first product, ear (1), became one of the most anticipated launches of 2021. It has already shipped over 400,000 units. The UK consumer tech brand has also announced plans to develop an ecosystem of seamlessly connected products, four of which are in development at present.

Nothing Co-founder and CEO Carl Pei said: “I’m excited to welcome Adam at this special time during Nothing’s foundational years.”

“Adam played a key role in shaping the Dyson design legacy and I have every confidence that he will help Nothing shape iconic products that we’re proud to share with friends and family.”

Also Read | Xiaomi Service+: New app lets owners book repairs, check warranty, and more

Nothing has committed to crafting iconic and seamlessly connected products that improve people’s lives without interfering with it.

The privately held company is backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures) and several other private investors such as Tony Fadell, the legendary iPod inventor and Principal at Future Shape), Beme Co-founder and famous YouTube personality Casey Neistat, Twitch Co-founder Kevin Lin, and Reddit Co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman.