Nothing Ear Stick wireless earbuds with half in-ear styling, unique charging case to launch in India on October 26

Nothing has already created its hype in the market with the launch of Phone (1) earlier this year. London’s consumer tech firm has announced the official release date of its upcoming wireless earbuds – Nothing Ear Stick – to be October 26. Nothing Ear Stick’s pricing and specifications will be revealed at the same event. It will come with half in-ear styling and a unique charging case.

Nothing Ear (Stick) will be a follow-up to the previously launched earbuds by the London’s consumer tech firm, Nothing ear (1). It was first shown at the Chet Lo’s Spring Summer Show 2023. Nothing Ear Stick will be available in India, USA, Europe and other countries as well.

Nothing has created a micro site to give out details for its upcoming wireless earbuds – it will unveil its Ear Stick at 7:30 PM IST, 26 October. “Ergonomically moulded to your ears. Exceptional sound, powered by custom sound technology. Delivered in a uniquely compact case,” consumer tech firm writes on the product’s microsite.

Nothing Ear Stick’s charging case – as seen on the shared visuals by the company- looks to follow a cylindrical design – it follows a lipstick like design which can be easily put into pockets.

“Ear (stick) are half in-ear true wireless earbuds that balances supreme comfort with exceptional sound, made not to be felt when in use. They’re feather-light with an ergonomic design that’s moulded to your ears. Delivered in a unique charging case, inspired by classic cosmetic silhouettes, and compactly formed to simply glide into pockets,” Nothing describes the product in a press release.

Nothing is a London based consumer tech firm, founded by one of the co-founders of OnePlus, Carl Pei.