Nothing Ear Stick wireless earbuds launch in India today; check full details here

Nothing will launch its second wireless audio product, the Nothing Ear Stick, in India alongside global markets today. The launch will be streamed live online and available to view on its website (nothing.tech) and YouTube channel starting at 7:30 PM.

Rumour mills suggest the Ear Stick will be Nothing’s equivalent of Apple’s AirPods as the Ear 1s are to the AirPods Pro. Ear 1, for those unaware, was Nothing’s first tech product launched two years ago. The company has bumped up the pricing of the Ear 1 globally by 50$ (from 99$ to 149$) citing material cost increase. Interestingly, the price hike goes into effect the same day it is launching the Ear Stick, i.e., October 26.

This has led many to speculate that the Ear Stick would be priced at around 49$ at launch. We will know soon enough about that, but regardless, it is all but certain that the Ear Stick would be a relatively more affordable offering compared to the Ear 1. Nothing is naturally touting it as a standalone product with its own individuality and feature set though the new earbuds do share some of the same design aesthetics as the Ear 1, including their see-through packaging.

Nothing says the Ear Stick will have an “ultra-comfortable, lightweight and ergonomic,” design with a cylindrical case and “custom audio technology.” The earbuds will have a semi-in-ear design unlike the Ear 1s which have silicon tips that plug into your ears completely. The stem seems to share the same look and feel as the Ear 1. It would be interesting to see if Nothing plans to bring high-end features like ANC to these earbuds (or if they would remain exclusive to the more premium Ear 1).

But more importantly, it would be interesting to see if Nothing can get the Ear Stick software and connectivity right— those were two glaring concerns with the Ear 1, at least at launch. More details on hardware and pricing will be announced during launch.

Nothing has onboarded Myntra for sale and distribution of the Ear Stick in India leading into launch. You can watch the Nothing Ear Stick launch keynote event live below and be sure to stay tuned for more: