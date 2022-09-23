Nothing Ear Stick: Nothing starts hyping its next product, here’s everything we know about it

Nothing released the first teaser of the consumer tech firm’s new pair of buds – Ear Stick – on Thursday. London’s tech firm has shared the pictures of the product’s charging case, in a tweet. Nothing’s Ear Stick is likely to be released later this year.

It will be a follow-up to the previously launched earbuds by the tech firm, Nothing ear (1). It was unveiled at the Chet Lo’s Spring Summer Show 2023.

The charging case appears to follow a cylindrical design, as seen in the shared pictures by the consumer tech firm. It follows a lipstick like design which can be easily put into pockets. Nothing has not teased the pictures of the earbuds yet.

The Verge reports that it received an email from Nothing’s US PR Manager Lewis Hopkins. The email allegedly confirms that the Ear Stick is more than just a charging case. “The Ear Stick is an entirely new product. New charging case and new bud,” says Lewis.

Nothing claims that the pair of earbuds are light weighted with an ergonomic design which tends to fit your ear well. Nothing is flaunting its new pair of charging case which can also house its new pair of earbuds.

At the time of Nothing Phone (1)’s launch, it was rumoured that a similar looking pair of earbuds would be launched next to it, however – it is disappointing to see that there is no Glyph lighting.

Nothing is a London based consumer tech firm. What’s more interesting is – it’s headed by one of the co-founders of OnePlus – Carl Pei.

Nothing launched its flagship killer, Nothing Phone (1) on July 12. It is available at a discounted price on Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.