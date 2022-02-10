Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds get Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa support with new update

While the company had earlier stated that it did not plan to bring this feature to the device, it clearly revisited that decision and took a different course of action.

Nothing Ear (1): A firmware update for Nothing Ear (1) has brought voice assistant support to the wireless earbuds. The update, version 0.6700.1.86, has brought to the earbuds the functionality that would let users activate Google Assistant, Siri or Alexa (depending on the paired device) by simply tapping one of the earbuds thrice. Nothing Ear (1) earbuds had been launched last year.

Equipped with active noise cancellation and transparent design, the earbuds were available for an affordable price, which had made it a good bargain in itself. However, the one important thing that was missing was the support for voice assistants. While the company had earlier stated that it did not plan to bring this feature to the device, it clearly revisited that decision and took a different course of action.

The development was announced by Nothing in a blog post, in which it said that the voice assistance could be activated on the earbuds by tapping them three times, following which they could use any of the three assistants. While Google Assistant would be available in case the linked device is an Android, Siri would be available if the linked device is an iPhone or an iPad. Meanwhile, Alexa would be activated in case of any compatible smartphone or tablet being linked to the earbuds.

Users would be able to update their earbuds to the latest firmware version by connecting it to the smartphone and ensuring that it has at least 10% battery. Upon the device being updated to the latest version, users would be able to go to Gesture Controls, then Triple Taps and then Voice Assistant in order to activate this feature.