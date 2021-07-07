Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds with ANC to compete with Apple AirPods; global launch on July 27

Nothing Ear 1 TWS

Carl Pei’s Nothing brand has revealed a few hardware specifications of its debut product, Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds. The earbuds will come with active noise cancellation (ANC) at a global price tag of GBP 99 (roughly Rs 10,000). The earbuds will have a transparent design and aim to compete with Apple AirPods. The Ear 1 TWS earbuds will be launched globally and in India on July 27.

Nothing Ear 1 price

Priced at GBP 99, the earbuds will sit close next to Google Pixel Buds A-Series and Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. The pricing is, however, lower than the second-gen AirPods that are available in the UK with a regular charging case at GBP 159. Nothing hasn’t revealed India pricing yet, but considering the interest in the device here, details will be revealed soon.

Nothing Ear 1 features

Ear 1 TWS earbuds will sport ANC support and have three high-definition microphones for clarity for calls. In an interview with TechCrunch, Pei has said the device will have similar features to Apple AirPods that have a global price of GBO 249. The specialty of the earbuds will be their transparent design.

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds will be the first of three products that the company has in the works. The Nothing Ear 1 earbuds are launching globally on July 27.

Carl Pei quit Oneplus and started Nothing last year. Soon the venture received financial backing from GV (formerly Google Ventures) and has investors including Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin and iPod inventor Tony Fadell. Former Samsung executive Manu Sharma joined Nothing as its India market chief. The company has partnered with Flipkart for the online sales of its products in the country.