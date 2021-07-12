Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds to compete with OnePlus Buds Pro, Apple AirPods at a price of Rs 5,999

The product will launch in India at the same time as global markets.

Carl Pei’s Nothing on Monday (July 12, 2021) revealed India price of its debut product, the Nothing Ear 1 truly wireless earbuds. The Ear 1 TWS earbuds will launch in India on July 27 at a price of Rs 5,999. The product will be sold via Flipkart, Nothing has already confirmed.

“India is an important market for Nothing and in partnership with Flipkart, we look forward to introducing Ear 1 to Indian users at the same time as our global launch,” Nothing India vice president and general manager Manu Sharma said, adding “It is important for us to bring value to our Indian users from day one.”

The Ear 1 India price reveal comes just days after Nothing dropped global pricing and shared a few key hardware specs of its first product. Globally, these TWS earbuds will sell for GBP 99 which roughly translates to Rs 10,241. By extension this means, India will be one of the most affordable places to get the Ear 1 TWS earbuds upon launch.

The London-based “startup” plans to take on the “mighty” Apple AirPods with its first product. It has previously confirmed that the Ear 1 TWS earbuds will support active noise cancellation (ANC) using a three-microphone setup. A relatively aggressive price will surely help Nothing break a few barriers. That said, India’s TWS earbuds market is buzzing with activity and buying an affordable pair isn’t a challenge as it is in some of the other markets, particularly in the West.

Nothing will also have to compete with the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro set to launch in India on July 22. But what all this means, is even more options for buyers.

Nothing was supposed to launch the Ear 1 earbuds globally in June but the launch was later postponed as there were a “few things left to finalise” as per a tweet by Pei. We already know that these will come with a transparent design without any “unnecessary branding” on the surface.

“Starting with Ear 1, our products will be uniquely designed and easy to use. Above all, they will be devices we are proud to use ourselves and recommend to our friends and family,” Sharma reiterated.