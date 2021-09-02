Nothing Ear (1) True Wireless Earbuds: Tough to beat when it comes to value

For loud and clear calls, Clear Voice Technology was specially-developed for ear (1) to reduce distracting background noises like the wind.

Nothing might be the new kid on the block, but it has definitely taken the audio world by storm. In a short span, this UK-based firm’s brand new ear (1) true wireless earbuds have become a craze with the tech-savvy youth. Priced at a modest Rs 5,999, these are design-focused wireless earbuds that offer good sound quality and active noise cancellation. Carl Pei, CEO and co-founder of Nothing, describes his firm’s latest offering as “a breath of fresh air in a cluttered and indifferent market, setting the tone for our connected digital world to come. It marries advanced technology, precise engineering, and groundbreaking design at an unbelievable price.”

First, a small introduction to Nothing before we dig deeper into its new offering. Based in London, Nothing wants to inspire people to believe in the positive potential of technology again. Starting this year, it aspires to bring back artistry, passion, and trust to the field of consumer technology. Nothing is a privately held company with backing from GV (formerly Google Ventures) and other private investors, including Tony Fadell (principal at Future Shape and inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTube personality and co-founder of Beme), Kevin Lin (co-founder of Twitch) and Steve Huffman (co-founder and CEO of Reddit).

The Nothing ear (1) true wireless earbuds featuring an iconic transparent design and promising a premium user experience have been the object of much discussion among the tech fraternity. With up to 34 hours playtime with the case, a powerful 11.6mm driver and leading specs including active noise cancellation, Nothing ear (1) earbuds come in a sleek, ultra-modern design, are extremely comfortable and deliver good sound quality.

However, it’s the design that has caught the most attention. The workmanship is good here; with a transparent casing, the inner workings of the earbuds are on display. Each earbud weighs in at just 4.7g and feels light and comfortable in the ears. It delivers pressure-relieving vents, an ergonomic fit, and three customisable liquid silicone tips. The ear (1) earbuds are also sweat and water splash resistant.

Under the hood, pure sound starts with a big driver, 11.6mm to be exact. The audiophiles at Teenage Engineering painstakingly dialled in the software and hardware for balanced bass, mid, and treble performance. Behind the scenes, the latest Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity ensures you never miss a beat.

Probing further, active noise cancellation on ear (1) uses three high definition mics to bring your music, films, and podcasts into sharp focus. You can use Light mode for moderate noise cancellation and Maximum mode for noisier environments like at a gym or in the office. When you’re ready to let the world back in, activate Transparency mode. For loud and clear calls, Clear Voice Technology was specially-developed for ear (1) to reduce distracting background noises like the wind.

Company officials inform that power runs deep on ear (1) with up to 5.7 hours of listening time and up to 34 hours with the case. The compact power source delivers ultra-fast charging—10 minutes charge of the case delivers up to eight hours for a day’s power. The best part: Nothing ear (1) charges wirelessly as well and is compatible with all Qi chargers. Additional features include Find My Earbud, EQ, Active Noise Cancellation and Gesture Control customisation via the ear (1) app, as well as in-ear detection and fast pairing.

I synced the ear (1) with my high-end Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra phone and wore them to the market, shopping malls and nearby stadium for my daily walks. Trust me, killer sound is a given here right from the word go. It has rich, detailed sound with well-defined bass, natural-sounding mids and some sparkle in the treble as well. Noise cancellation works flawless, there’s easy fit for long hours, good call quality and battery life is long too. All in all, these sound like premium earbuds should and hence find a strong mention.

Estimated street price: Rs 5,999