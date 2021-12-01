Nothing Ear (1) earbuds get all-new black edition; will be sold in exchange for cryptocurrency in select markets

The black edition Ear (1)s will sell for Rs 6,999.

Nothing on Wednesday announced an all-new “black edition” of the Ear (1) truly wireless earbuds. The Carl Pei-led consumer technology company revealed that the Ear (1) was now also carbon neutral. Launched earlier in the year, the Nothing Ear (1), Nothing’s debut product, made quite a buzz for its unique transparent design and generally solid value proposition,

“Nothing is here to make a positive difference. Our newly carbon neutral Ear (1) is the first step in our journey to sustainability,” CEO and Co-founder Carl Pei said in a statement. “With Ear (1) we’ve proven that new ideas, from design to distribution, can resonate with users and bring back the sense of excitement that’s been lacking in our industry. We hope this black edition raises a few more eyebrows in the months to come and that more tech brands add carbon transparency labelling to their products.”

Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition

While they have the same “distinctive” transparent case, Nothing’s black edition Ear (1)s swap the white tones on the original with a smoky finish and matte black colourway. The new hue will be reflected across the silicone earbuds and internal casing. The rest of the hardware and feature set remain the same.

Speaking of which, the Ear (1) earbuds pack a 11.6mm driver and three microphones on each earbud. These earbuds support both strong and light active noise cancellation and throw in a handy transparency mode as well.

Bluetooth 5.2-compliant, these work with both Android and iOS devices and feature Qi wireless charging. They are claimed to offer up to 5.7 hours of listening time and up to 34 hours with the case with ANC off (this drops to 4 and 24 hours with ANC on). Rounding off the package is IPX4 rating.

Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition price and availability

The black edition Ear (1)s will broadly be available for buying starting December 13, 12 noon, from Flipkart at a price of Rs 6,999. Nothing will also sell the Ear (1)s in exchange for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) in select countries, though not in India.