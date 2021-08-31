Notchless iPhone 13 revealed on Apple TV+ comedy show Ted Lasso?

Till now, Cupertino has never used entertainment shows as a medium to reveal anything about its upcoming devices. (Image: Apple TV+/Twitter/Paul Bailey)

iPhone 13: Though nothing is officially confirmed, the launch of the new phone by Apple, dubbed iPhone 13, is likely to be held soon, and now, just days before the expected confirmation of the new lineup, we have seemingly been given a glimpse of the next-gen phone that Cupertino could announce. In the latest episode of comedy series Ted Lasso on Apple TV+, a next-gen phone consisting of a notchless design has been seen, and it is believed to be the iPhone 13. The basis for this speculation is the fact that Ted Lasso cast often uses various Apple products in the series.

However, this marks the first time that something odd about the products used has been noticed, leaving many viewers with the view that it could possibly not be anything other than the new iPhone. So far, as per the rumour mill, the speculation has been that the new iPhone lineup would have a smaller notch design.

The notchless iPhone – seemingly – was spotted in the episode titled “The Signal”, which is the sixth episode of the second season of the show. Post this, some users shared screenshots of the phone on Twitter. During the episode, the phone seemed to have no notches, while having rounded corners. Moreover, the phone’s interface seemed to be that of the iPhone and it had the default lockscreen of iOS 14, further strengthening users’ speculation.

Till now, Cupertino has never used entertainment shows as a medium to reveal anything about its upcoming devices, even though it is possible that the company could use the main characters of the show for promotion of its flagship product.

What is more out of character in this scenario is the fact that Apple always maintains secrecy around its upcoming devices, much in contrast to what Google and Samsung do. Well, Cupertino does have a flair for dramatics and it makes sense that it would keep things under the covers to do a big reveal at an event while keeping everyone on their toes for months. This makes it hard to believe that Apple would let such a reveal be carried out through a series. It is likely that this was caused by editing errors on the show.

Another aspect is that Ted Lasso is among the shows on Apple TV+ that uses computer-generated imagery or CGI to a large extent, which means that the phone could be a result of CGI editing. This could make sense since, as mentioned before, Apple likes to make things dramatic, and with leaks and rumours doing rounds for months now (which Apple does not like), the editing could have been done to throw users off the trail and then reveal a phone that looks different than anticipated.

So far, the rumour mill has only indicated towards smaller notches on the new iPhone lineup, and not a completely notchless experience.