Not kidding, someone built a tiny washing machine to clean your wax-encrusted AirPods

A highly specialised product capable of cleaning the earphone buds off the earwax has been designed and named the Cardlax EarBuds Washer. The problem of extensively used earphone buds getting soiled with earwax is a common phenomenon in recent times as customers face the dilemma of either buying a new pair or pocket the embarrassment of continue using a dirty pair. The highly expensive and premium quality earphones cannot even be dispensed and replaced with a new earphone every few months by the users.

The new Cardlax EarBuds Washer which has been designed in the shape of an extremely tiny washing machine has been claimed to clean the earbuds off the wax. The Earbuds cleaner has been provided with a tiny flexible spinning brush that can reach even the narrowest of earbud portions and clean the dirt off. Once the preliminary cleaning has been done, the ear buds are put into a cleaning drum which rubs and rotates the earbuds just like clothes get rotated and cleaned in a washing machine. This way even the finer particles of wax which are not visible to the normal eye are removed from the surface. After the whole process is complete, the users can expect their earbuds to look just like they looked when they had come out of the brand new box.

The device this way can be used to successively clean the earphones of different shapes and different sizes a number of times. The facility of cleaning the device itself has also been provided so that the removed wax from the earphones does not accumulate at the bottom of the device. The makers of the device have claimed that the cleaning device has been designed in such a way that it does not cause any damage to sensitive parts of the earphone. The promotional video released by the makers show Apple iPhone earphones getting cleaned however, the company has claimed that earphones of even other brands such as Samsung and Bose can be cleansed by the machine.