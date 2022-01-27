Not just Redmi Note 11S, Xiaomi to launch multiple Redmi Note 11 series phones in India on February 9

Xiaomi will also launch the Redmi Smart Band Pro budget fitness band alongside the Redmi Note 11 series on the same day.

A day after launching it in global markets, Xiaomi has announced that it’s set to bring the Redmi Note 11 series to India on February 9. We knew that Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 11S on the said date, but today, it confirmed that multiple models will be coming. In a carefully drafted post on social media, the company teased “the beasts are coming.”

Also Read | Redmi Note 11S versus Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 11T 5G: Every difference that you wanted to know

An accompanying image suggests there could be three models but we will have to wait and watch out on that one. Xiaomi isn’t sharing the names of these phones, yet, but going by how it likes to do things, we will know soon enough. Also, Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Smart Band Pro budget fitness band alongside the Redmi Note 11 series on the same day.

???????????? ????????:????????,

We know you have been wishing for more!



Exceeding your expectations was never a trouble,

We are here to #SetTheBar and make it ????????????????????????!???? pic.twitter.com/4OMg5VCvAr — Redmi India – Redmi Note 11S (@RedmiIndia) January 27, 2022

Xiaomi launched as many as four Redmi Note 11 phones globally last night. These are the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G. Of these, the Redmi Note 11S is already confirmed to launch in India. As for the other models, we will have to wait and watch, how that pans out.

???? PSA: All reasons to put off fitness are hereby officially Ban(ne)d. ????



The ???????????? at keeping you #AlwaysOnFitness is about to take over your regime from 09.02.2022, and how! ????



Watch this space for more updates on the new #RedmiSmartBandPro ????

????️ https://t.co/ER1mg9zlRP pic.twitter.com/Ry6vBptr2r — Redmi India – Redmi Note 11S (@RedmiIndia) January 27, 2022

Oddly enough, Xiaomi kicked off all things Redmi Note 11 in India with the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The Note 10 series made their debut with the Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max. The Note 10T 5G and Note 10S came later. It’s the other way round for the Note 11 series. Regardless, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series has been a bestseller in India and it’s safe to assume, expectations will be sky high with the upcoming launch.

Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G specs

The Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 come with a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Note 11S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB UFS2.2 storage. The Note 11 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip inside paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB expandable storage. Both phones pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 11S comes with an 108MP quad camera setup, while the Redmi Note 11 has 50MP quad cameras.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G meanwhile have a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Note 11 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip while its 4G version comes with a Helio G96. Both phones come with up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB UFS2.2 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. While the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G has a 108MP quad camera setup with ultrawide-angle, depth, and macro sensors, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has the same setup minus the portrait sensor.

All the four phones run MIUI 13 based on Android 11.