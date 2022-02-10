Not just Galaxy S22 and Tab S8, Samsung to bring 4 major OS updates to Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic as well

Older devices that are not eligible for this will still be supported with up to three generations of One UI upgrades.

The Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and all upcoming Galaxy Watch series devices will get four major One UI upgrades, Samsung confirmed Thursday after its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. This comes only hours after the South Korean major announced extended software support for up to five years, including four years of major Android OS updates, for as many as twelve of its devices.

“We work hard to bring our Galaxy users innovative mobile experiences that are built to last. And many of our customers are choosing to keep their devices for longer, whether they love their specific smartphone model or want to help contribute to a more sustainable world,” Samsung Mobile chief TM Roh said, adding “today we are taking our commitment to innovation one step further with up to four generations of One UI upgrades to ensure our users enjoy the best possible mobile experience for longer.”

The Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic run version 3.0 of Wear OS. This means they should get up to version 7.0, at least. The availability and timing of upgrades and features may vary by device model and market, as is usually the case.

Regardless, Samsung’s new-found vision to support its devices for longer and roll out updates and features, as swiftly as it has been doing over the last few years, is remarkable. It surely gives competition something to think about.

In other news, Samsung will bring Google Assistant support to the Watch 4 series—as promised—in the coming months, though a definite timeline hasn’t been revealed, yet. Currently, Bixby is the only voice assistant on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.

Watch 4 users will “soon” also be able to stream music over Wi-Fi or LTE from the YouTube Music app.

