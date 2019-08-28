Not just a TV but a T as well – new phones coming from OnePlus!

The OnePlus 7T Pro will have a slightly more premium feel to it, with the edge to edge display and the pop up selfie camera.

All the talk around OnePlus of late has revolved around the televisions that the brand is expected to launch shortly. However, televisions are not only what OnePlus might be launching, maybe as early as in late September (26 September, if some are to be believed). Indeed, breaking with tradition of launching the T variant of its phone later in the year, OnePlus is believed to be readying the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro and could launch them alongside its televisions.

This might surprise some, as OnePlus tends to release the T variants of its earlier releases generally towards the end of the year. But there is every indication that the company is readying both the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro – yes, just as in the case of the 7, there are going to be two variants, one a relatively plain “normal” version and one a more premium one (the “Pro”).

But if the schedule of releasing the T variants has changed, not too much else has on the traditional OnePlus T agenda. Just like its predecessors, the new T series phones will come with better hardware, most notably in terms of processor. Both the phones with T branding are expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, which is supposed to be even better than the flagship level Snapdragon 855 that was used in the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, and actually in most Android flagships. These being OnePlus devices, there is going to be no shortage of RAM or storage – get ready for 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variants.

There are going to be minimal changes to that gorgeous design that made heads turn a few days ago. Yes, the OnePlus 7T Pro will have a slightly more premium feel to it, with the edge to edge display and the pop up selfie camera, but the 7T is likely to turn heads too with its more minimalistic design. We are expecting more premium materials to be used in both phones, and may be even a subtle change in the camera bearing unit on the back – some say that the Pro variant might get three cameras arranged in a square-ish setup. There might even be new colours, and that gradient finish might get a little more polish.

The cameras were a very important part of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro experience, running up impressive DxO scores and they are likely to get a bump up in their T variants. There is talk of better colour and contrast handling, and even some speculation that the main sensor on the phones might go up from the current 48 megapixels to 64 megapixels. There is also talk of the selfie camera getting a double megapixel boost – going from the current 16 megapixels to a massive 32 megapixels. Of course, pictures, videos and games are going to look just amazing on those gorgeous AMOLED screens that both T phones are likely to sport – we hear that while the resolutions and sizes will not change, the display quality will get a boost in terms of brightness and sunlight visibility!

Both phones will also come with large batteries, enough to keep them going comfortably for a day. However, this time, OnePlus’ incredibly fast Warp Charge technology will be available on both phones, unlike in the 7 and 7 Pro, where only the Pro had Warp Charge. And in terms of connectivity, the T variants might see 5G come to OnePlus phones, making both the 7T and 7T Pro future proof.

Last but not least comes the matter of software. OnePlus is likely to make a few more subtle changes to its highly acclaimed Oxygen UI, which should result in not just a smoother experience but also much better handling of power management and an improved gaming mode (makes sense with that processor and all that RAM). There is a bit more: the T versions are also likely to be among the first to get Android Q, or Android 10 as they are now calling it. Pretty cool, eh?

And the one thing that is not likely to be changed at all about the 7T and 7T Pro is their killer pricing. OnePlus had proved that top of the line premium design did not need to come at an insanely high price with the OnePlus 7 Pro, and it is almost certain to repeat that with the OnePlus 7T Pro, with the 7T playing the role of a well-specced and even more affordable supporting cast. Both phones are likely to hit the market in late September and are going to be available on Amazon India and of course, OnePlus’ own site and stores.

September promises to be quite a month for OnePlus followers, whether they are seeking a TV or just a T!