Nokia’s new feature phone is meant for Internet-detox: Should you buy it?

HMD Global on Thursday launched the new Nokia 110 feature phone in India. The Nokia 110 was originally launched at IFA 2019 in September alongside the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 800 Tough, and the Nokia 2720 Flip. While the smartphones in India have a lion’s share, the feature phone market has boomed specially after the debut of Jio Phone. Thanks to a smartphone-like ecosystem, the feature phones are capable of running popular social media and Internet apps such as WhatsApp and Google. But, Nokia 110 does not run KaiOS, the most popular feature phone operating system among OEMs. People who want to stay away from the Internet and just need a phone for basic functionalities may as well go for the Nokia 110.

Priced at Rs 1,599, the Nokia 110 offers three colour variants – Black, Ocean Blue, and Pink. The sale of the phone starts October 18 across Nokia online store and offline retailers.

Nokia 110 is touted as an entertainment device, owing to its inbuilt MP3 player and FM radio apps. The phone supports microSD card of up to 32GB that can be used to store music. There is a 1.77-inch QQVGA non-touch display with a resolution of 120×160 pixels. It rocks a T9 keypad and a speaker at the bottom. Nokia 110 supports dual mini SIM cards and runs Nokia Series 30+ operating system along with 4MB of RAM and 4MB of internal storage. There is a qVGA camera at the back of the phone for basic photography.

An 800mAh removable battery is fitted inside the Nokia 110, which is claimed to offer a standby time of 18.5 hours. The company claims the Nokia 110 can deliver 14 hours of talk time, 27 hours of continuous music playback, and 18 hours of FM radio playback. The phone is preloaded with the iconic Snake game, in addition to an option of buying more games, including Ninja Up, Air Strike, Football Cup, Doodle Jump. There is also an LED torch on the top edge of the Nokia 110.

“Nokia 110 brings our fans a fun handset that packs in music, games, and the everyday essentials you expect from a Nokia feature phone in a modern, durable design. With its long-lasting battery, Nokia 110 is always ready-to-go when you are, ensuring you are kept entertained at an accessible price,” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global in a press statement.