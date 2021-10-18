Nokia XR20 ‘toughest ever Nokia phone’ launched in India; specs, price and everything to know

The XR20 is both IP68 and MIL-STD810H-certified.

Nokia XR20, HMD Global’s new rugged Nokia phone, has officially been launched in India at a price of Rs 46,999. The big headlining feature of the XR20 is that it is being billed as the “toughest ever Nokia phone” with military grade design and build quality. It will also receive long-term software support with three years of assured Android OS updates and four years of monthly security updates.

The XR20 is both IP68 and MIL-STD810H-certified. On the front, it has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Thanks to all this protection, the phone in question can survive everything “extreme temperatures from +55C to -20C, 1.8m drops, 1 hour under water, and more.” HMD Global goes so far as to call it “life-proof,” a phone you can apparently clean with soap and water, if you get it dirty.

Another interesting thing to know about it is that the Nokia XR20 featured in the latest Bond film, aka No Time To Die. This would be the very phone you see Lashana Lynch, who plays 00 agent Nomi show off briefly.

Aside from the durability and software support, the rest of the XR20 is your typical mid-range offering with a 6.67-inch 1080p LCD display—60Hz refresh rate—with a hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 system-on-chip which is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has two cameras on the back with a 48MP main and another 13MP ultra-wide angle. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie shooter.

Rounding off the package are a 4,630mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless charging, stereo speakers with OZO Audio and Android 11 software.

The XR20 was launched in Europe in July at a starting price of 499 euros (roughly Rs 43,500). In India, the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version of the phone will sell at a recommended best buy price of Rs 46999, across offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms and Nokia.com.

Pre-booking starts from October 20 (through October 29) and sales will start from October 30. Customers who pre-book the phone will be eligible to get a Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth Rs 3,599, and One year of screen protection plan at no additional cost with the Nokia XR20.