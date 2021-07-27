Nokia XR20 launched with military-grade durability, 4 years of guaranteed software updates and 5G support

The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 480 5G, an entry-level Qualcomm chipset.

HMD Global has launched Nokia XR20, an Android smartphone with special emphasis on durability and future-proofing. With its toughened exterior, the phone is being called “life-proof.” The casing of the device is made with MIL-STD-810H military standard, and it has the ‘toughest glass yet’ on a smartphone. This is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. HMD Global is going so far as to say you can clean it with soap and water, if you get it dirty.

The tough handset comes with three years of warranty along with assured Android OS updates. The company has also promised support for security updates up to 4 years.

Nokia XR20 specifications

The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 480 5G, an entry-level Qualcomm chipset. The device has only one storage variant i.e. 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The phone comes with the dual camera set up with a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The selfie camera is 8MP. The 6.67-inch display phone gets stereo speakers with OZO Audio and extracts power from a 4,630mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The XR20 runs Android 11.

Nokia XR20 Price

The Nokia XR20 has been launched overseas at a price of $550 (roughly around Rs 41,000). There are two colour variants, Granite Grey and Ultra Blue.

HMD Global has not made any announcement for its India launch, but considering its price, it might face stiff competition from other mid-range devices here.