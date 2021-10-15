Nokia XR20 5G phone with military-grade durability and ‘James Bond’ connection is coming soon to India

Rounding off the package are a 4,630mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless charging, stereo speakers with OZO Audio and Android 11 software.

Nokia XR20, the all-new rugged 5G phone from HMD Global is coming soon to India. An interesting thing to know about the XR20 is that it has a James Bond connection. The XR20 featured in the latest Bond film, aka ‘No Time To Die.’ This would be the very phone you see Lashana Lynch, who plays 00 agent Nomi use—show off—briefly. Product placements are not uncommon in the industry and it surely helps boost popularity—and hopefully sales—when you associate with a popular and long-running franchise like this. Whether—or not—that means something to you is totally subjective.

As for the product itself, the XR20 was launched in Europe back in July at a starting price of 499 euros (roughly Rs 43,500). HMD Global hasn’t revealed the exact India launch date yet but has confirmed that pre-bookings will start from October 20. We can expect more details anytime now.

The XR20 has two key USPs. One is its ‘military-grade’ durability. The phone is both IP68 and MIL-STD810H-certified. On the front, it has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. HMD Global goes so far as to call it ‘life-proof,’ a phone you can apparently clean with soap and water, if you get it dirty. Needless to say, we can’t wait to test that out. The other big highlight of the phone is that it comes with three years of warranty along with assured Android OS updates and four years of security patches.

Rest of the specs are mediocre at best though. The XR20 has a 6.67-inch 1080p display with a hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 system-on-chip which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It has two cameras on the back with a 48MP main and another 13MP ultra-wide-angle. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie shooter.

Rounding off the package are a 4,630mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless charging, stereo speakers with OZO Audio and Android 11 software.