Nokia X71 is the company’s first smartphone with punch-hole display, three cameras

Nokia X71 comes with three cameras and a display cutout

Nokia X71 is HMD Global’s first smartphone that flaunts a punch-hole display to join other smartphones such as Honor View 20, Samsung Galaxy S10. After a number of rumours, the Nokia X71 has been made official and it brings three cameras to the family. The smartphone has been launched in Taiwan as of now but it may soon head India and elsewhere with the Nokia 6.2 or Nokia 8.1 branding.

The Nokia X7 bears a price tag of 11,990 Taiwanese dollars, which is approximately ₹27,000 here. It is scheduled to go on sale starting April 10 in the country. There is just a single colour model – Eclipse Black.

To keep up with rivals, HMD Global has given the punch-hole cutout on the left side of the Nokia X71 display. The first instance of such a camera-display setup was first seen on Honor V20 that debuted last year. It’s a 6.39-inch full-HD+ PureDisplay with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9.

The element that was completely ignored by the companies after they welcomed punch-hole display is the LED notification light. But HMD Global sought the idea of retaining it by moving the LED light to the power button. The Nokia X71 has the notification LED light surrounding the power button.

Nokia X71 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 256GB. It runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box but the global version will be available under the Android One programme.

The triple camera setup on the Nokia X71’s rear includes a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle 13mm sensor. For selfies, the Nokia X71 has a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The Nokia X71 is backed by a 3500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. There are standard connectivity options such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C.