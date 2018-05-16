Nokia X6 with iPhone X-style notch to launch today: Here’s what we know

Nokia X6 has been widely reported to bear a notch on the top of the display

Nokia X6 is likely to launch today at an event in China. HMD Global, the company holding the stewardship of the Nokia brand, had previously confirmed that it will launch a new phone on May 16, but sans the exact details of what phone that would be. The Nokia X6 has been widely reported to bear a notch on the top of the display, much like the umpteen Android phones inspired by iPhone X that originally brought the notched display design.

While there is going to be a smartphone launch certainly today, the name of the smartphone is a bit dicey. Some earlier reports said that HMD Global could launch the new smartphone with a Nokia X moniker while a large number of other reports hinted at the name Nokia X6. A late report claimed that the Nokia X6 is the final name that the Finnish company will move ahead with.

HMD Global has shared just one teaser of the upcoming smartphone that shows a notched display with a bezel-less design, while the Nokia moniker shines at the bottom chin of the phone. However, earlier one of the leading e-commerce platforms in China – Suning.com shared what the rear of the Nokia X6 would look like. The rear of the smartphone will have a vertically aligned dual camera setup with a fingerprint sensor located below it at the centre.

The Nokia X6 is said to come with a 5.8-inch full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will run on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone is said to be powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor that will either be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or MediaTek Helio P60. The Nokia X6 is said to pack three RAM options – 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB while the onboard storage on the smartphone will have two options – 32GB and 64GB with support for expandability via microSD card up to 128GB. There will be two cameras on the rear both carrying 16-megapixel shooters. There is no information on the front camera.