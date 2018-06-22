Nokia X6 to launch soon in India, support page goes live on website

Nokia India website has made the support page live for the Nokia X6

Nokia X6, HMD Global’s first smartphone bearing a notch on the top of the display, was launched in China last month. Since its debut, the smartphone has been widely rumoured to come to other markets, including India. While the company has not divulged anything officially, the Nokia India website hints at the imminent launch of Nokia X6 in India.

The Nokia India website has made the support page live for the Nokia X6, without any pricing or availability details. This isn’t a proper product page either, but a listicle on the Nokia X6 features and a user manual in PDF format is available. The user guide mentions that the device complies with the network standards set by India’s Department of Telecom (DoT).

“Your mobile device is also designed to meet the requirements for exposure to radio waves established by the India Department of Telecommunications. These requirements set a SAR limit of 1.6 W/kg averaged over one gram of tissue.” – the user guide reads. This indicates that the Nokia X6 has been successfully tested to comply with the Indian mobile radiation standards.

While the pricing of the Nokia X6 is not available as of now, it is expected to be somewhere close to the China pricing. In China, the Nokia X6 is priced at 1,299 yuan, which is approximately Rs. 13,800 for the 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage version. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at 1,499 yuan, which is roughly Rs 16,000, while the 6GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage model costs 1,699 yuan (roughly Rs 18,000).

For specifications, the Nokia X6 comes with a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) display shielded by a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The storage options on the smartphone are 32GB and 64GB with support for microSD storage expansion up to 256GB.

For the optics, the Nokia X6 features dual cameras consisting of a 16-megapixel primary shooter and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter, accompanied by an LED flash. There is a 16-megapixel AI-capable selfie camera on the phone that comes with HDR support. Nokia X6 also offers Bothie, which was introduced with Nokia 7 to let users capture a single photograph from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back, as well as the Face Unlock feature.

The Nokia X6 is backed by a 3060mAh battery under the hood that is touted to get 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes with the 18W Quick Charge 3.0 charger bundled with the handset.