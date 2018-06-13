Nokia X6 now allows hiding the notch with new update: Here’s how it works

Nokia X6 was launched last month, probably as a refreshed model of Nokia X range that vanished a few years back

Nokia X6 was launched last month as HMD Global’s first smartphone to join the ranks of the Android smartphones with a notch on the top. Within less than a month, the company has issued a new update for Nokia X6 that gives users the ability to hide the notch in case they don’t like it. The new update, which is now rolling out to users in China, defies the logic of a notch – as with a few other notched display phones – by making it disappear.

According to the screenshots shared by some users on Chinese social media website Baidu Tieba, the software update introduces a new setting in Nokia X6, when turned on blackens the background of the status bar on the utmost top so as to make it assimilate with the top chin. What is left is a display with nearly 18:9 aspect ratio.

While this workaround is similar to what we have seen on Huawei P20 Pro and OnePlus 6, it’s merely as effective as its counterparts. Since Nokia X6 does not have an AMOLED display, the hidden notch becomes visible under low light, making the display look annoyingly odd.

The whole concept of the notch is to give a larger screen real estate to the users. However, a feature like this makes the display looks more like 18:9 ones. The company says it is for users who do not want an iPhone X-like notch to be visible on the display.

Alongside this notch-hiding setting, the new software update also brings important updates and some performance improvements. There are new transitions as well, introduced as a part of this update.

Nokia X6 was launched last month, probably as a refreshed model of Nokia X range that vanished a few years back. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage with support for expandability via microSD card up to 256GB. The smartphone packs a 5.8-inch full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio.

For cameras, the rear side of Nokia X6 has two shooters – 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel, accompanied by an LED flash. The front-facing camera is a 16-megapixel sensor, which also supports facial recognition. Nokia X6 comes with the Bothie feature that lets users click photos from both the front and rear cameras at the same time in a single frame.