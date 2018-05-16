Nokia X6 is HMD Global’s answer to Apple iPhone X over the ‘notch’

Nokia X6 is a mid-range smartphone that runs on Android 8.1 Oreo

Nokia X6 has finally been launched by HMD Global, the brand licensee of Nokia brand, at an event held in Beijing, China. The Nokia X6 comes as the first full-screen bezel-less smartphone from the kitty of the Finnish company that touted the AI features embedded in the cameras of the smartphone at the launch event. The Nokia X6 bears a notched display, which positions it right next to the recently launched Oppo R15, Oppo F7, Vivo V9, and LG G7 ThinQ.

Nokia X6 Price

The Nokia X6 has been launched in China at a starting price of 1,299 yuan for the base variant. The Nokia X6 base model comes with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage at a price of 1,299 yuan, which is roughly Rs 14,000. There are two more variants of the smartphone – 4GB/32GB that costs 1,499 yuan (roughly Rs 16,000) and 6GB/64GB that bears a price tag of 1,699 yuan, roughly translating to an equivalent of Rs 18,000. The Nokia X6 will be available to purchase in China initially via JD.com, Suning, com, and Tmall.com.

Nokia X6 Specifications

The Nokia X6 is a mid-range smartphone that runs on Android 8.1 Oreo. It comes with a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) display shielded by a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The storage options on the smartphone are 32GB and 64GB with support for microSD storage expansion up to 256GB.

For the optics, the Nokia X6 features dual cameras consisting of a 16-megapixel primary shooter and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter, accompanied by an LED flash. There is a 16-megapixel AI-capable selfie camera on the phone that comes with HDR support. Nokia X6 also offers Bothie, which was introduced with Nokia 7 to let users capture a single photograph from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back, as well as the Face Unlock feature.

The Nokia X6 is backed by a 3060mAh battery under the hood that is touted to get 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes with the 18W Quick Charge 3.0 charger bundled with the handset. The connectivity options on the handset include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port among others.