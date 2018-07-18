Nokia X5 with dual cameras, notched display launched: Price, specifications

Nokia X5 is very similar in design with the Nokia X6, its bigger sibling

Nokia X5, the latest smartphone from the kitty of HMD Global, has finally been launched. The smartphone that was previously delayed for its launch on July 11 went official in an event in China. It comes as the latest smartphone that brings the feel of an iPhone X in the budget segment. With a notch on the top of the display, the Nokia X5 is the second smartphone in the Nokia X series after the Nokia X6 that was recently unveiled.

Nokia X5 price is 999 yuan, which is roughly Rs 10,300, for the base variant while the top-end variant costs 1,399 yuan, roughly Rs 14,300. The handset comes in Night Black, Baltic Sea Blue, and Glacier White colour options. It will initially go on sale in China starting July 19 with the registrations having already started from today on suning.com. The company has not said anything about its availability in other markets. However, it is speculated that the Nokia X5 will indeed launch in markets outside China as Nokia 5.1 Plus.

The Nokia X5 is very similar in design with the Nokia X6, its bigger sibling. There is wide notch on the top, reminding us of the one seen on iPhone X first and Nokia X6 later. At the bottom, there is a thin chin while an edge-to-edge display is fitted on the front. The Nokia X5 features an all-glass body and a 2.5D curved glass on top of the display.

For the specifications, the Nokia X5 packs a 5.86-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with configurations of 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB. The storage is further expandable via microSD card up to 128GB. The handset runs Android 8.1 with a custom skin on top, along with a promised update to Android P. The global variant of the Nokia X5, speculated to launch as Nokia 5.1 Plus, is likely to come with stock Android under the hood.

There is a dual camera setup on the Nokia X5 combining 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors, aligned vertically at the rear. An LED flash accompanies the camera on the rear. On the front, the Nokia X5 boasts of an AI-powered 5-megapixel camera for selfies. Fueling the internals of the Nokia X5 is a 3060mAh battery under the hood. The smartphone supports Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C among others.