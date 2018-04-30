Nokia X aka X6 with iPhone X-style notch expected to launch on May 16

Nokia X will debut on May 16. (Source: Reuters)

Contrary to earlier speculation around HMD Global’s launch of the Nokia X on April 27, the company has confirmed a new date when the smartphone is likely to be unveiled. HMD Global has confirmed that the Nokia X (or Nokia X6) will launch at an event in China on May 16. Besides, new information on the HMD Global’s upcoming smartphone has also emerged.

According to an image teaser posted by HMD Global on Weibo, the new Nokia smartphone will debut on May 16. It will be the company’s first smartphone to bear a notch at the top – something that the image also reveals. Sporting a bezel-less design, the Nokia moniker is at the bottom of the display – on the thin chin.

While there isn’t much available for the specifications, it is reported that the Nokia X will bear a 5.8-inch full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is also said to be powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or Snapdragon 660 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

The Nokia X could come preloaded with Android One platform – Android 8.1 Oreo version. HMD Global is also widely expected to launch a new version of the Nokia N9, as speculated from the image teasers the company posted recently. The company may choose to launch the device alongside the Nokia X (or X6).

If the official image teaser is anything to go by, HMD Global is scheduling the launch of the Nokia X alongside two other major launches happening. While OnePlus will launch its 2018 flagship OnePlus 6 on May 16 (in London) and on May 17 (in India and China), Huawei will announce the Honor 10 on May 15.