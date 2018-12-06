Nokia unveils 8.1 with PureDisplay screen technology; check price, specifications

By: | Updated: December 6, 2018 4:23 PM

HMD Global that makes and sells Nokia phones has launched Nokia 8.1 in its value flagship smartphone line-up with "PureDisplay" screen technology at an event here.

nokia 8.1, nokia 8.1 price in india, nokia 8.1 launch date, nokia 8.1 specificationsThe phone comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and 3500mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

HMD Global that makes and sells Nokia phones has launched Nokia 8.1 in its value flagship smartphone line-up with “PureDisplay” screen technology at an event here.

The device would be available in blue/silver, steel/copper and iron/steel colour variants, starting in mid-December for 399 euros (roughly Rs 32,000).

It is an Android One smartphone, which means it will have the latest Android version and regular security updates.

“We’ve seen great success in the value flagship category. With the Nokia 8.1, we are pushing the boundaries in this segment. We offer accelerated performance with a first-class processor architecture, dual cameras with an industry-leading sensor, OIS and ZEISS Optics for low-light imaging and our new PureDisplay HDR screen technology,” Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said in a statement.

The device features a 12MP main camera with ZEISS Optics, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) superfast autofocus.

READ ALSO | Nokia 7.1 with PureDisplay with HDR10 support, ZEISS-powered cameras launched in India

There’s a 20MP front camera for selfies too.

The Nokia 8.1 is the first Nokia smartphone to launch with Android 9 Pie out of the box.

“As an important partner for Google, HMD Global has enabled a diverse portfolio of Android One devices with a software experience that is fresh and secure. We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with HMD Global on the new Nokia 8.1, the brand’s first device with Android 9 Pie out of the box,” said Jon Gold, Director of Android One Partnerships, Google.

The phone comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and 3500mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Nokia unveils 8.1 with PureDisplay screen technology; check price, specifications
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition