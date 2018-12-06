Nokia unveils 8.1 with PureDisplay screen technology; check price, specifications

The phone comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and 3500mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

HMD Global that makes and sells Nokia phones has launched Nokia 8.1 in its value flagship smartphone line-up with “PureDisplay” screen technology at an event here.

The device would be available in blue/silver, steel/copper and iron/steel colour variants, starting in mid-December for 399 euros (roughly Rs 32,000).

It is an Android One smartphone, which means it will have the latest Android version and regular security updates.

“We’ve seen great success in the value flagship category. With the Nokia 8.1, we are pushing the boundaries in this segment. We offer accelerated performance with a first-class processor architecture, dual cameras with an industry-leading sensor, OIS and ZEISS Optics for low-light imaging and our new PureDisplay HDR screen technology,” Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said in a statement.

The device features a 12MP main camera with ZEISS Optics, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) superfast autofocus.

READ ALSO | Nokia 7.1 with PureDisplay with HDR10 support, ZEISS-powered cameras launched in India

There’s a 20MP front camera for selfies too.

The Nokia 8.1 is the first Nokia smartphone to launch with Android 9 Pie out of the box.

“As an important partner for Google, HMD Global has enabled a diverse portfolio of Android One devices with a software experience that is fresh and secure. We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with HMD Global on the new Nokia 8.1, the brand’s first device with Android 9 Pie out of the box,” said Jon Gold, Director of Android One Partnerships, Google.

The phone comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and 3500mAh battery with 18W fast charging.