Nokia to launch iPhone X-like smartphone under Rs 10,000 today: All you need to know

HMD Global has scheduled a launch event for today where it will announce a new handset. The company is gearing up to launch the Nokia X5 today, July 18, after it said it had to cancel the previous launch date of July 11 due to some issues. The Nokia X5 has been in the rumour mill for a long time and it will be launched globally, unlike the Nokia X6 that was unveiled in China only. However, the handset will be rebranded as Nokia 5.1 Plus for the global markets.

Nokia X5 is said to be a mid-range smartphone that will fill the void of a toned version for Nokia X6. The smartphone is expected to sport an octa-core SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and a 19:9 display, suggesting a notch similar to the one on Nokia X6. HMD Global will announce the smartphone at an event scheduled for 2 pm CST, which translates to 11:30 am IST and it is expected to start soon. The company will live stream the launch event on its website.

For the pricing, the Nokia X5 is reportedly expected to be priced at 799 yuan, which is roughly Rs 8,200. In line with this, a post on Chinese social media website Baidu claims that the pricing of the Nokia X5 won’t go north 1,000 yuan (roughly Rs 10,300). If this pricing is anything to believe, the Nokia X5 will cost marginally less than the Nokia X6 that began selling in China earlier this year at a price of 1,299 yuan (approximately Rs 13,300).

The Nokia X5 is expected to come with a 5.85-inch HD+ display with 19:9 display. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with 3GB or 4GB or 6GB RAM options along with 32GB or 64GB storage options. There are dual cameras featuring 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors expected on the rear side while the front will have an 8-megapixel camera. A 3000mAh battery is expected under the hood.