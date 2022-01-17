Nokia T20 Tablet: A good combo of price and performance

The Nokia T20 has a sleek Nordic design, bright 2K screen and all-day battery life, making it apt for work, learn and play

Tablet usage has grown immensely in recent months—a trend that is clearly driven by the evolving use cases of remote working, online learning, video calls, content consumption on OTT platforms and social media usage, said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, vice-president, HMD Global, in a recent interaction with FE. Tablets are typically far lighter and portable than conventional laptops, they come in attractive designs and the best part is, they are easy and comfortable to use. They are generally less functional that laptops, so the hardware prices are also typically less.

Sensing a market opportunity, HMD Global has introduced the new Nokia T20 tablet with a good spec sheet and plenty of useful features. It packs all the performance you need for web browsing and content consumption. Available at an attractive starting price of Rs 15,499, Nokia T20 marks the introduction of the brand-new T-series. Packed with long-lasting battery life that helps you excel at work and relax when it’s time to play, it sports a crystal-clear 2K screen, three years of monthly security updates and two years of free operating system (OS) upgrades.

The Nokia T20 is available in Ocean Blue colour and comes in 3GB/32GB Wi-Fi, 4GB/64GB Wi-Fi and 4GB/64GB LTE + Wi-Fi configuration. We were impressed with the new device’s build quality and design. The Nokia T20 has a Nordic design with a simplified aesthetics, where every detail, edge and surface finish enables ease of usage. The solid metal body structure and polished 3D display frame attach the large display perfectly to the thin metal body, thus adding to the durability.

Switched on and connected to the home Wi-Fi network, the Nokia T20’s 2K display came alive pretty quickly. I reckon the tablet with its 10.4-inch screen (protected by a toughened glass) will provide a superlative viewing experience for binge watchers and casual gamers. I streamed a lot of snack videos from YouTube, watched high-definition videos and was impressed with the viewing quality. The gorgeous display has In cell 2K (1200 x 2000) resolution, Brightness boost, SGS Low blue light certification and brightness of 400 nits (typ.). The display has nicely deep colours when you look at it straight on.

Given the continuing rise in video calls, Nokia T20 is certainly eqipped to handle important business meetings or a group call with family and friends. Additionally, the tablet is also blue light certified so that you don’t strain your eyes. The tablet comes equipped with stereo speakers and OZO Playback, hence it will provide a truly immersive listening experience to you. And, with dual microphones, feel assured that you’ll be heard when you are outdoor or in the midst of noisy surroundings. If you want to listen to music, watch videos or taking a long video call, rest assured—the speakers deliver nice clear audio.

Battery life is excellent too. The Nokia T20 is powered by an 8200mAh battery that can easily last for 15 hours of surfing the web, seven hours of conference calls, or 10 hours watching the latest films with the family. The tablet also comes with faster charging, to ensure that you don’t have to wait for long to resume your work, studies or play. As mentioned earlier, the tablet will receive two years of Android OS upgrades, along with three years of monthly security updates to ensure safety of your data.

The Nokia T20 features Google Kids Space, a reliable kids-mode for children to explore apps, books and videos. Google Kids Space works in parallel with the

child’s Google Account, which can be managed easily through Family Link parental controls.

Overall, the Nokia T20 truly impresses with its rich features, good all-around performance and long all-day battery life.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 247.6 x 157.5 x 7.8 mm

Display: 10.4 inches IPS LCD (1200 x 1200 pixels), 400 nits (typ)

Processor: Octa-core (2×1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

Operating system: Android 11

Memory & storage: 3/4GB RAM, 32/64GB storage

Camera: 8MP Main camera, 5MP selfie camera

Battery: 8200 mAh battery, 15W fast charging

Estimated street price: Rs 15,499 (3/32GB Wi-Fi), Rs 16,499 (4/64GB Wi-Fi), Rs 18,499 (4/64GB LTE + Wi-Fi)